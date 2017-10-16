Lane closures on Holden Beach Bridge start Wednesday

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers crossing the Holden Beach Bridge/N.C. 130 over the Intracoastal Waterway will likely encounter intermittent lane closures beginning Wednesday.

The closures are needed for crews to safely inspect and perform routine maintenance work on various sections of the bridge.

The closures will begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday and continue until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Although there will not be any detours, drivers are urged to find alternate routes. Drivers are also advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays.