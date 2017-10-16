Lane closures on Holden Beach Bridge start Wednesday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers crossing the Holden Beach Bridge/N.C. 130 over the Intracoastal Waterway will likely encounter intermittent lane closures beginning Wednesday.

The closures are needed for crews to safely inspect and perform routine maintenance work on various sections of the bridge.

The closures will begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday and continue until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Although there will not be any detours, drivers are urged to find alternate routes. Drivers are also advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Carolina Beach road work
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Greenfield Lake culvert project could wrap up early
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Van jumps curve, hits four parked cars on Carolina Beach Road
Read More»
Road Construction
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
NCDOT: Two Columbus County bridges to be replaced
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments