Wilmington home invasion leaves one man injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an armed robbery that left one man injured over the weekend.

According to WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, police responded to the 2100 block of Holly Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Victims told police that two suspects forcibly entered the home, brandishing a gun and demanding money from a safe.

The suspects fired at one of the victims, striking him in the hand. The bullet exited the victim’s hand and grazed his chin.

The suspects are believed to be 19 or 20 years old, weighing about 120-130 pounds. Victims said they were wearing white t-shirts, blue jeans, and face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department or use Text-A-Tip.