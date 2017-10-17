WANTED: Brunswick County man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman.

Jemar Lee Bell, 36, of Bell Way Drive in Leland is wanted for first degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

The crimes took place between September 1 and October 14 of this year.

According to warrants, Bell hit the woman hard enough that she lost her right eye. He’s also accused of choking her from behind until she thought she was going to pass out.

If you know where Bell is, contact Det. Liles at (910) 880-5756.