WANTED: Brunswick County man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman.

Jemar Lee Bell, 36, of Bell Way Drive in Leland is wanted for first degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

The crimes took place between September 1 and October 14 of this year.

According to warrants, Bell hit the woman hard enough that she lost her right eye. He’s also accused of choking her from behind until she thought she was going to pass out.

If you know where Bell is, contact Det. Liles at (910) 880-5756.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

16 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in Raleigh cold medicine murder
Read More»
Lamora Williams
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warrants: Atlanta mom charged with murder, put 2 sons in oven
Read More»
Veronica Green Posey
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
325-pound woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments