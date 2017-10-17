Murder suspects returned to Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The couple accused of killing a man in Tabor City and fleeing to Oklahoma are back in North Carolina.

A detective with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, along with the SBI, flew to Oklahoma and brought William Fortney, 39, and Amber Nicole Hitchcock, 32, back to Columbus County yesterday.

On September 16, Ricky Long was shot in the head multiple times at a home on Ranch Drive in Tabor City. According to the U.S. Marshals Office, neighbors saw Long’s car speeding away. His car was later seen at a hotel parking lot with a man and woman loading their belongings into it.

Investigators identified Fortney and Hitchcock as the suspects.

A few days later, Long’s car was found in a river in Oklahoma, which is where investigators say Fortney and Hitchcock are from.

They were arrested in Oklahoma.

They are both charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They are in the Columbus County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge.

Their first court appearance is set for today.