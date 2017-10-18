Mysterious boom rocks the area

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — All along the Cape Fear coast, people heard it and they’re talking about it.

A loud boom rocked homes last night around the Southport/Oak Island and even as far up as Surf City. It had many questioning if it’s the same mysterious sonic booms, or Seneca Guns, that we occasionally hear off the coast.

Felt in St James. Loud boom like a tree hitting the house. Windows rattled (and nerves). — AVoter (@CarolGArmstrong) October 18, 2017

Some people who live in the area described how intense it was and questioned whether it came from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point. But the MOTSU public affairs office said they were not doing any type of testing last night.

Almost like a pressure wave. Our sliding glass doors bowed out, almost broke. We live in St. James. Testing at Sunny Point? — Tom Miller (@millerth3) October 18, 2017

Many others say it was more like an explosion than a boom and definitely different than the loud booms we typically hear.

We reached out to Camp Lejeune, where a public affairs officer confirmed they were doing artillery training last night. They would not go into detail about what type of training or explosions were taking place.