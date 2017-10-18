Teen shot at Jungle Rapids, in serious condition

Teenager shot in Jungle Rapids parking lot. (Photo: Andrew James/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old is in serious condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wednesday night after being shot in the parking lot at Jungle Rapids off Oleander Drive.

Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. No one else was injured.

Thompson said a witness told police they saw a man running from the parking lot.

No other information regarding a suspect is available at this time, according to Thompson.

If you have any information on this shooting contact Wilmington Police, or Text-a-Tip.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.