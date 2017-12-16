Circle K robbed again, officials investigating

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night.

A man entered the Circle K gas station on 3053 Castle Hayne Rd. around 11:30 p.m. and demanded cash.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie on with the sleeve pulled over his hand implying he had a gun.

He left on foot towards Oakley Rd. He is described as a black male in his 30’s, wearing a blue hoodie.

K-9 and SABLE assisted in the search and the investigation is ongoing.

The same Circle K was robbed on December 2nd.

If you have any information, contact authorities or use Text-A-Tip.