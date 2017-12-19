$200,000 boat stolen from Gore Marine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Someone stole a boat worth nearly $200,000 from Gore Marine Metal Fabricators, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says a 34-foot center console Venture boat was stolen Sunday around 9:20 p.m.

The boat is white with a blue pinstripe and a cobalt blue bottom. It has new grey twin Yamaha 300s. The triple axle trailer has the word “Rocket” in boldface black letters on both sides.

The trailer has a Maine registration plate on it. The electronics are Garmin with radar, Sirius XM radio, 12-inch Chart Plotter, and 8-inch sonar/depth/fish finder.

If you have any information, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162 or click here to submit a tip.