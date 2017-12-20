Autopsy of Paitin Fields ‘pending’, could take several months

Photo of Paitin Fields. (Photo: Family)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Five weeks ago, a Pender County child died after allegedly being raped and strangled.

As investigators wait to get the final autopsy report, WWAY just found out it still isn’t finished.

5-year-old Paitin Fields died November 15.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the autopsy was performed at the East Carolina University Division of Autopsy and Forensic Services.

When we called ECU they said the autopsy is currently pending and no further information could be released at this time.

They also told us by law they have 180 days to complete the autopsy.

There have been no arrests in the case.