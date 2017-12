Blackfinn Ameripub in downtown Wilmington should be open by Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just seven months after opening its doors in Downtown Wilmington, BlackFinn Ameripub is leaving.

Sources say the restaurant will not close, but will transition to a different restaurant.

The Alcohol Beverage Commission issued a temporary alcohol permit last week for a restaurant named Marina Grill.

It is listed at the same address as BlackFinn.

WWAY was told the transition would happen some time in January.