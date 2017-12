WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — American Airlines and ILM Airport celebrated the first flight from Wilmington to Dallas Saturday night.

American is offering one non-stop flight to DFW per day on a holiday trial basis through January 7th, except Christmas Eve.

The airline marked the occasion with cake and coffee for its customers at the terminal.

Earlier this week, American announced seasonal non-stop service from ILM to DFW on Saturdays from April through August in 2018.