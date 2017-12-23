Community helps fix up elderly Wilmington resident’s home for the holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One elderly Wilmington resident is celebrating the holidays with a host of repairs to the her longtime home, the gift coming as a joint effort from the community.

Catherine Grantham, simply known as Ms. Cat to her neighbors, has lived in her house on Campbell Street for more than sixty years.

Despite the home needing numerous repairs, Ms. Cat has housed three generations of relatives.

Her neighbors and the community have provided her a new hot water heater, HVAC system, roof repairs, and more for Christmas.

“We didn’t have the money to do what had to be done and we was just doing what we could to stay home, we had been here so long. All I can say is God blessed us,” said Grantham.

The final step to fixing up Ms. Cat’s home? A new paint job.

A local painter has volunteered his time and will paint the house soon after the new year begins.

If you want to hear more about Grantham’s story or would like to donate to her cause, you can do so here.