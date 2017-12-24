One dead after New Hanover home invasion

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a home invasion from last night that left one dead.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lieutenant Brewer said around 2:30 a.m. several men entered the home at 115 Silverlake Rd. Lot 3. The homeowner was awakened and gunfire between the homeowner and the suspects ensued.

One man was shot and killed the others fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Bladen deputies investigate shooting near Kelly
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
7-year-old boy killed when deputy shoots at home invasion suspect
Read More»
3 days ago
1 Comments for this article
State proposed homeowner’s insurance rates raise eyebrows along the coast
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments