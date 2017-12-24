One dead after New Hanover home invasion

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a home invasion from last night that left one dead.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lieutenant Brewer said around 2:30 a.m. several men entered the home at 115 Silverlake Rd. Lot 3. The homeowner was awakened and gunfire between the homeowner and the suspects ensued.

One man was shot and killed the others fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.