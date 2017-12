BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2018 Holden Beach Polar Plunge set to take place Monday will no longer go on as planned. Organizers say it’s because it will be just too cold.

The event was scheduled for January 1 at 12 p.m. by the Holden Beach Fishing Pier but was canceled due to the cold temperatures expected Sunday night and Monday. They say safety is most important.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s Sunday night. Highs Monday will be in the 30s.