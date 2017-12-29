153 ducks seized from New Hanover County home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County woman faces several animal cruelty charges after law enforcement seized 153 ducks and 3 cats from her property.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says it took a while for investigators to get a search warrant for Cynthia Huber’s property on Watermill Way because she would not cooperate.

Brewer says they got the search warrant and checked on the ducks on December 20, which were kept on Huber’s fenced-in property.

The ducks were either disabled or injured. Brewer says a lot of them came from the Northchase area.

Brewer says they called in a bird rescue group to help seize the ducks.

Huber also faces a federal charge from a Wildlife Resources Officer, because one duck was illegal to have.

The three cats were taken to New Hanover County Animal Control.

Huber is charged with 9 counts of cruelty to animals, dog/cat/ferret/vaccination requirement, and misuse of 911.

Brewer says this is not the first time they have removed animals from Huber’s home.

Brewer says the health department is also involved because of the amount of animal waste in the small pond on the property.