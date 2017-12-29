153 ducks seized from New Hanover County home

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County woman faces several animal cruelty charges after law enforcement seized 153 ducks and 3 cats from her property.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says it took a while for investigators to get a search warrant for Cynthia Huber’s property on Watermill Way because she would not cooperate.

Brewer says they got the search warrant and checked on the ducks on December 20, which were kept on Huber’s fenced-in property.

The ducks were either disabled or injured. Brewer says a lot of them came from the Northchase area.

Brewer says they called in a bird rescue group to help seize the ducks.

Huber also faces a federal charge from a Wildlife Resources Officer, because one duck was illegal to have.

The three cats were taken to New Hanover County Animal Control.

Huber is charged with 9 counts of cruelty to animals, dog/cat/ferret/vaccination requirement, and misuse of 911.

Brewer says this is not the first time they have removed animals from Huber’s home.

Brewer says the health department is also involved because of the amount of animal waste in the small pond on the property.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23 hours ago
2 Comments for this article
Clerk accused of helping boyfriend rob Castle Hayne gas station
Read More»
Investigators have identified a man who killed during a home invasion Christmas Eve.
3 days ago
11 Comments for this article
Suspect killed in New Hanover home invasion identified
Read More»
5 days ago
1 Comments for this article
One dead after New Hanover home invasion
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments