Businesses expect large turnout for Dolphin Dip despite the cold

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — It is going to be one of the chilliest Dolphin Dips ever to hit the Surf City shore. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s. So, it begs the questions if everyone will come out for the event. Business owners are hopeful and confident.

“Most people when they come, they’re wearing a jacket and a knit cap and they’re all bundled up. I mean it was 34, 35 last year. So I mean, it’s going to be cold. I think it might affect the amount of people that get in the water,” Michael Pasquantonio, Daddy Mac’s owner, said.

“According to the people that came into my surf shop this morning, no. They’re all about it. They’re gung ho. But it is going to be chilly, no doubt,” George Howard, On Shore Surf Shop owner, said.

The organizer of the extravaganza believes it is better that temperatures will be at an all time love for the event.

“We’re super excited about cold temperatures. It’s better when it’s colder cause the water feels warmer. So in affect, it’s going to be easier with the colder temperatures cause the water’s going to feel much warmer. I’m excited about the cold water,” Brian Moxey, the Dolphin Dip founder, said.

They all believe the support from the community will come out on top this year, like it has in the previous years.

“This is a Surf City thing. I mean, there’s Dolphin Dips, polar plunges all around the area. But people that’s been involved in this one over the years, they come back,” Howard said.

“It’s a good event to come and just hang out and see the costumes and kind of meet people and talk to people and just get out on a winter day, you know, when everybody’s out,” Pasquantonio said.

Moxey says they are expecting more than 7000 people to come out to this year’s extravaganza.