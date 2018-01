Fire crews from Oak Island and Southport battled a fire that broke out early this morning at Joseph's Italian Bistro and Chop House.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews from Oak Island and Southport battled a fire that broke out early this morning at Joseph’s Italian Bistro and Chop House.

Brunswick County dispatch says the call came in around 12:55 a.m.

The restaurant is located in the 5000 block of O’Quinn Blvd SE in Southport.

No injuries have been reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused to the restaurant.