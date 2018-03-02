FIRST ON WWAY: Murray Middle School student arrested for threat

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 12-year-old boy at Murray Middle School is the latest in a string of students in our area arrested for making threats about violence at school.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says a teacher overheard the boy make a threat today during school. When she asked the boy, who was working at a computer, what he was doing, Brewer says he told her that he was looking for a layout of the school to shoot it up. That’s when Brewer says the teacher called the school’s SRO, who interviewed the child.

Investigators charged the boy with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

“Parents, please talk to your children about the seriousness of making any threat of any kind,” New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said in a statement to WWAY.