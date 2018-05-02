Crews on scene of Wilmington supermarket fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington fire crews are on the scene of a fire near downtown Wilmington.

New Hanover County Dispatch says they got the call at 7:16 p.m. about a fire at Everybody’s Supermarket in the 1000 block of Greenfield Street.

- Advertisement -

Flames could be seen coming from the roof, but Wilmington Police say there is no word yet on what started the fire.

A Wilmington Police lieutenant says an officer just happened to see the fire, called it in, and got everyone out of the building.

Just after 9:00 p.m., crews were still fighting the fire. The Wilmington Fire Department is investigating.