LIVE PD: Female Wilmington Police officers featured on Lifetime Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Women in law enforcement will soon be getting more attention thanks to a new Lifetime Series that will be released this summer featuring some of our local officers.

Lifetime will kicks off Monday nights starting June with the new spinoff series, LIVE PD Presents: Women on Patrol at 9 p.m. This will shine a spotlight on the female officers in the line of duty, from the team behind A&E’s hit series, Live PD.

From Big Fish Entertainment, producers of A&E’s hit series Live PD, Lifetime’s Women on Patrol will follow female law enforcement officers from around the country including departments in Jackson (WY), Wilmington (NC), Tempe (AZ) and Stockton (CA) as well as officers featured on Live PD.

According to Broadwayworld.com, viewers are provided an unfiltered and unfettered look at the female officers on the front line of some of the busiest police forces in the country as they patrol their communities in a twenty-episode half-hour series.