WANTED: Wilmington man accused of attempted rape, kidnapping, assault

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who recently bonded out of the Brunswick County Detention Center after his arrest for child pornography is now wanted for attempted rape, kidnapping, and a slew of other charges.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Francis Christopher Zober, 34, of Wilmington.
He could be driving a white 2008 Mercury Milan with NC license plate #DAP-3088.
His charges include:
- two counts of assault on a female
- attempted 2nd degree forcible rape
- 2nd degree burglary
- intimidating a witness
- two counts of assault by strangulation
- 2nd degree kidnapping
- assault with a deadly weapon
No word on when those alleged crimes occurred.
But on Friday, Zober was arrested for second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to warrants, Zober had images of a child between the ages of 5 and 12 engaged in sexual activity. The juvenile was nude on what appeared to be a couch with whipped cream on certain areas of her body.
Warrants also state he had an image of a minor with her shirt up and her body parts exposed.
Warrants state those crimes happened December 5, 2017.
Zober bonded out on Saturday.
Zober is also accused of sharing private photos of someone without their consent. Zober was arrested in October and charged with multiple counts of disclosure of private images, which is considered revenge porn.
According to warrants from that arrest, Zober shared the images to ‘harass, demean, and humiliate’ the victim, who was engaged in sexual conduct in some of the photos. That alleged crime happened September 20.
If you have any information, contact Det. Horne at (910) 713-6107 or call 911.