WANTED: Wilmington man accused of attempted rape, kidnapping, assault

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who recently bonded out of the Brunswick County Detention Center after his arrest for child pornography is now wanted for attempted rape, kidnapping, and a slew of other charges.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Francis Christopher Zober, 34, of Wilmington.

He could be driving a white 2008 Mercury Milan with NC license plate #DAP-3088.

