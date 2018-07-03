Brunswick Co. man faces child porn charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man faces a slew of charges for child pornography after an investigation involving the Department of Homeland Security, according to District Attorney Jon David.

Justin Brochure, 36, was arrested Thursday.

The District Attorney said Brochure was originally booked on a $1 million bond, but bonded out on a $100,000 bond.

Oak Island Police were involved in the investigation before the District Attorney said Brochure moved to Leland after the investigation began.

The District Attorney said Brochure is facing charges for downloading images of child porn.