Understanding traffic flow, parking key to celebrating 4th in Wilmington, Southport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tens of thousands of visitors will fill the streets of downtown Wilmington and Southport to celebrate the 4th of July. Organizers and veteran visitors say knowing how to get there, how to get out and where to park are keys to enjoying the holiday.

In Wilmington, traffic flow after the fireworks is based on where you are in relation to Red Cross Street. If you’re parked north of Red Cross, plan to head north to leave downtown via MLK Parkway or the Isabel Holmes Bridge. Cars parked south of Red Cross should plan to leave by heading south down 3rd Street. Traffic can also go east along surface streets.

The City of Wilmington encourages you to arrive early downtown and expect it to take upwards of an hour or two to get out after the fireworks. Many streets close to the riverfront will be closed starting in the afternoon.

Street parking is free if you can find it. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay to park in decks or private lots.

Click here for more Wilmington parking and traffic information

Southport also has special traffic procedures after the fireworks at the NC 4th of July Festival. NC 211, NC 87, East Leonard Street, East Moore Street and Rob Gandy Blvd. will move traffic out of downtown using both sides of the road. Traffic will be restricted on Jabbertown Road and Dosher Cutoff after the fireworks.

Again, traffic will be at a premium all day long with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. at Atlantic and Moore streets.

Click here for more Southport parking and traffic information

You’ll probably want to pack some cold water and snacks if you head out to either Independence Day celebration. Pack some patience, too. You can also get real-time traffic updates by joining the WWAY Operation Gridlock Team on the Waze app.