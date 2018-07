BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of stealing cash from a Calabash restaurant is in jail.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police arrested Torrence O’Neal Helms Jr. Last night. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center around 8 p.m. under a $75,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.

Investigators say Helms broke into the Seafood Hut monday morning.

He’s charged with breaking and entering.