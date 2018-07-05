One person killed in The Pines of Wilmington apartment fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has died in a fire at an apartment complex in Wilmington.

Wilmington fire crews responded around 9:45 this morning to the Pines of Wilmington apartment complex on Constitution Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews confirm one person died.

A neighbor tells WWAY he came back from running an errand and saw police and firefighters, as well as smoke coming from the apartment. He saw the victim was a woman and thinks the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Wilmington Fire, WPD, and the State Bureau of Investigation are all investigating. We will provide more information as it becomes available.