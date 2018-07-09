Longtime Pender school board member dies surrounded by family

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman who spent nearly three decades working for the children of Pender County has died.

According to Pender County Board of Education Chair Kenneth Lanier, Katherine Herring died on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

She served on the Pender County School Board for 28 years, making her one of the longest serving elected officials in Pender County.

Lanier said Herring was a woman of deep faith, and it was that faith that led her to advocate for equality, equity, and fairness for the students, families, and community members of Pender County. She was known for her quiet demeanor but relentless energy, dedication, and determination.

During her tenure as a Board Member, she was focused on enhancing opportunities for all students. Lanier said Herring’s hard work helped raise more than $200 million for school construction, while enrollment nearly doubled.

Lanier said her legacy will inspire educators and students for years to come, and her generosity will remain in the hearts of the Pender County citizens forever.

“The Pender County Board of Education extends its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Ms. Katherine Herring,” said Lanier.

Lanier said Herring was surrounded by her family when she died.

In January, Herring announced she would not seek re-election. Herring was first elected to the board in 1990 and represented District 4, which covers the western part of the county.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Watha.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dunn Funeral Home in Burgaw.