Fair Bluff planning board approves big cat sanctuary site plans

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — The establishment of a big cat sanctuary in Fair Bluff is one step closer to being a reality. The town’s planning board approved site plans at its meeting Monday night.

The construction will come in three phases and is expected to take about two years to complete.

Lions, tigers and bobcats are among the animals planned.

The next step is for owner Shazir Haque to acquire the old Ford dealership property, which will take about two weeks.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month.