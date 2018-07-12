Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash involving moped

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Police need your help to find a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that snarled traffic in Leland Tuesday night on the Highway 74/76 ramp to Highway 133.
A moped driver was sent to the hospital.
Leland Police say the hit-and-run driver was possibly driving a grey or silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with a black convertible top.
The vehicle has damage on the front passenger quarter panel, a broken headlamp lens, and possibly missing a fog lamp.
Police say before the crash, the Mitsubishi was traveling fast with a silver Infinity.
Both cars got off at the Village Road exit.