Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash involving moped

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Police need your help to find a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that snarled traffic in Leland Tuesday night on the Highway 74/76 ramp to Highway 133.

A moped driver was sent to the hospital.

Leland Police say the hit-and-run driver was possibly driving a grey or silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with a black convertible top.

The vehicle has damage on the front passenger quarter panel, a broken headlamp lens, and possibly missing a fog lamp.

Police say before the crash, the Mitsubishi was traveling fast with a silver Infinity.

Both cars got off at the Village Road exit.