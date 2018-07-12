Wilmington store becomes company milestone for Dollar General

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dollar General is opening its 15,000th store this weekend. A milestone for the company that is being celebrated at a store grand opening in Wilmington.

The store is located at 406 Dawson Street.

- Advertisement -

The company will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. The first 500 adult customers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and a goodie bag.

There will also be vendor giveaways and complimentary donuts and coffee that morning followed by hot dogs and sodas for lunch.

The company also plans to present $15,000 in community donations in support of literacy initiatives. The money will be divided among Lake Forest Academy, Mary Howe Pre-K, Sunset Park Elementary, Williston Middle and the International School at Gregory.

Related Article: DermOne closing several offices in the Cape Fear

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo as well as Dollar General’s CEO and Executive Vice President of Store Operations will speak at the ceremony.

This store is also Dollar General’s 800th in North Carolina.