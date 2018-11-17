Terminally ill dog gets early Christmas celebration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the season of giving. One Wilmington family is trying to give their terminally ill dog one last special day.

“If I had to be honest, it’s heartbreaking,” said Jeremy Miller, who is Jack’s owner.

“If I could do anything, I’d keep him until Christmas, but I can’t. In my heart, I don’t know if he’s going to make it. I’m not going to let him suffer,” said Miller.

Once a stray, Jack became a part of the Miller family 12 years ago. Soon, his time with them may come to an end.

“On October 1st, they called us and gave us the worst news,” said Miller.

Jeremy Miller says Jack was diagnosed with cancer. He would only have until around Christmas to live.

Miller and his wife started the bucket list.

“The community has been awesome. The outreach from the community and all the different things we’ve been able to do. From surfing and walks downtown. The barbecue. The Wilmington Police Department stepped in and did the honorary K-9 with him,” said Miller.

PetSmart hosts a Santa visit every December. The corporate team decided to host an early Christmas just for Jack.

The team found Jack’s Facebook page, where his owners have been sharing his story with the community.

“It just brought tears to everybody. And for us to be able to pull this together in such a short amount of time, just made it worthwhile,” said store manager Rob Lissor.

A worthwhile day that will stay with the Miller family for years to come.

“It’s bittersweet. We get to think back on all the good times that we’ve had with him. So, we just want to send him out with a bang,” said Miller.

Jeremy and Kimberly Miller say Jack’s story has spread worldwide. They want to start a foundation in the Carolinas one day to help dogs like Jack fulfill their bucket list too.