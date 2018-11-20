WPD seeking help with ‘alarming trend’ of Shotspotter alerts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help with information following a series of shootings in Wilmington’s inner city.

According to WPD, officers have responded to 20 Shotspotter alerts each with multiple rounds from districts which cover the Creekwood community, Castle and Meares streets over the past four days.

“No injuries have been reported but this is an alarming trend and one we are hoping to stop before anyone is seriously injured,” WPD said in a news release.

While these investigations are ongoing, police believe that some of these incidents are related.

Anyone with information involved in these shootings are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609, by using Text-a-Tip or calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845.