WPD: One injured in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says one person has been injured after a reported shooting Sunday night.

WPD responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 5:30 P.M. Officials say they got a notification from Shotspotter of shots fired in the area.

- Advertisement -

Police say they found multiple rounds fired off at the scene and a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police say they are still searching for a suspect.

Related Article: Female WPD officers get 2nd season of Lifetime TV show

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to please contact WPD.

You can report information anonymously to WPD’s Text-A-Tip.