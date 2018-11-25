WPD: One injured in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says one person has been injured after a reported shooting Sunday night.
WPD responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 5:30 P.M. Officials say they got a notification from Shotspotter of shots fired in the area.
- Advertisement -
Police say they found multiple rounds fired off at the scene and a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Police say they are still searching for a suspect.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to please contact WPD.
You can report information anonymously to WPD’s Text-A-Tip.