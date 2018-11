WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been found guilty on child pornography charges.

47-year-old Ricardo Jerome Bennett, Sr. is going to prison after an FBI investigation used undercover software to identify an IP address revealing he downloaded child pornography.

He then made a full confession to law enforcement.

Officials confiscated multiple devices from Bennett which contained more than 1,000 files of child pornography.