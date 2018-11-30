Local radio host Harvard Jennings dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/StarNews) — A long running talk show host familiar to many radio listeners across the Cape Fear has died.

Harvard Jennings had been a fixture on Wilmington airwaves for decades.

For years he worked at WAAV. More recently, he could be heard on WLTT 1180 AM radio.

Jennings summed up his approach as, “civil discourse and meaningful dialogue.”

Originally from the Bronx, Jennings moved to Wilmington in the 1980s and managed the Kinney Shoe Store and later served as Director of the Southeastern Sickle Cell Association.

