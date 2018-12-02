Firefighters to hold event remembering Swing Bridge

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City neighbors are saying their goodbyes to the Swing Bridge. It will officially close on December 15.

In just a few days Surf City will lose an icon and piece of history.

- Advertisement -

“Well it’s a historical landmark. It’s been here forever and we’re so going to miss it,” said Jan Rink, a long time Surf City resident.

Rink says she is one of many who will miss the Surf City Swing Bridge. It will soon be replaced by a new bridge.

The Coastal Carolina Chapter of the Firefigher’s Burned Children Fund is hosting an event to celebrate the bridge.

“I know a lot of people are sad to see the bridge go away. We have a lot of members of our community who have been here for awhile. So they always remember driving back and forth over the bridge and they’re sad to see it go down with the new bridge opening,” said Tim Van Pelt, who is the President of the chapter.

Van Pelt says the event is a last hoorah. He invites people to come out and get their picture taken in front of the bridge.

“We’re trying to give them a little something to remember with a photo of them with the bridge right before it’s gone,” said Van Pelt.

A professional photographer and a minimum donation of ten dollars for a lasting memory. Van Pelt says all the proceeds will go to helping burn survivors and the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center.

Many have already started to say their goodbyes to the bridge.

“It means everything. It’s so important to be a part of this. All the years I’ve lived here, we’ve never taken a walk across it. So now’s the time to do it. We’re going to miss the bridge,” said Rink.

A bridge that will soon be gone, but not forgotten. The event will be December 15.

Van Pelt says all are welcome to come get their photo taken in front of the bridge.