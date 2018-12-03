Police searching for woman accused of shooting at daughter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot at her teenage daughter last week.

Police have arrest warrants for Raven Lynn Criego, 38, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Prices Lane on November 28 just before 8:00 p.m.

Police say Criego’s 17-year-old daughter told them her mother fired multiple gun shots in her direction and into an occupied residence following an argument between the two.

Criego also goes by the name Raven Demello.

If you know where Criego is call Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.