WPD offers reward for info on hit-and-run that shattered man’s prosthetic leg

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a hit and run that left a Wilmington man with an arm and hip injury, and a shattered prosthetic leg.

Wilmington Police initially requested the public’s help with this case in April.

On March 14, the victim and a friend were leaving the Greenfield Grind Skate Park at South 3rd Street and Park Street when the victim attempted the skate trick “ollie” over a pothole. While in the air performing the trick, the suspect vehicle reportedly struck the victim, who landed on the hood of the car. Police say the suspect braked abruptly, causing the victim to roll off the front of the vehicle. The driver then sped up, running over the victim’s right arm and his right leg, destroying the prosthetic leg, according to Wilmington police.

The victim’s friend identified the suspect’s car as a mid-2000s red Mazda, Model 3 or 6. The driver is described as a middle aged man, in his late 30s or early 40s with a tan complexion and dark medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609, use Text A Tip or call Crime Stoppers.