“She’s brave. She’s a fighter”: Community rallies for young girl battling brain cancer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The community has joined together to hold its third fundraiser to help one little girl fighting for her life. Her name is Madison Williams and she is battling brain cancer.

“She’s funny. She’s outgoing. She’s silly. She’s smart. She’s lovable. It’s hard to watch her right now fight for her life,” said Madison’s mother Debbie Williams.

That’s how Williams describes her four-year-old daughter Madison. A vivacious little girl who, at such a young age, is battling a very rare, aggressive form of brain cancer.

“The scary part about cancer, is that there are lots of treatments out there. But a lot of them take as they go,” said Madison’s father John Williams.

Williams says his daughter’s bright light is dimming from the treatments. Their lives turned upside down in March when doctors found the brain tumor.

Madison’s parents say the last 10 months have taken a toll.

“Devastating. Absolutely devastating. As our oncologist explained this experience, it’s like an emotional roller coaster,” said John Williams.

Surgeries, hospital trips from Winnabow to Chapel Hill, a never ending list of treatments and medications.

Then in November, Madison’s cancer got worse. Now she is fighting for her life.

“The thing you want to do as a parent is you want to raise your children. You want to give them everything possible. And allow them to live their life like you lived your life,” said John Williams.

The community has rallied around Madison. Restaurants around the area will hold a fundraiser Thursday for Madison’s family.

P.T.’s Grille in Leland will donate 20% of the proceeds. Owner Aaron Hyatt says he knew he had to do something.

“Kind of the idea I was thinking of, was that it doesn’t matter you go eat that Thursday night. but you’ll be helping little Madison. And the funds go directly to the family,” said Aaron Hyatt.

The following restaurants will be participating in the fundraiser all day Thursday:

P.T.’s Grille – Magnolia Greens, Military Cutoff Rd., Monkey Junction, Porter’s Neck

Highway 55 – Leland

Tropical Smoothie – Leland

Shuckin’ Shack – Leland

Locals Tavern – Leland

The Joyce – Leland

Fuzzy Peach – Leland

Pizzetta’s – Leland

Madison’s parents are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, and by the strength of their daughter.

“Madison is strong. She’s brave. She’s a fighter. She’s gone through more than most people will ever go through,” said Debbie Williams.

Some of the money will hopefully be able to help with the cost of Madison’s treatments, which insurance cannot always cover.