Suspects wanted for stealing keys, then car at Shallotte Walmart

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from the Walmart parking lot in Shallotte.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, two men pulled into the Shallotte Walmart in the car shown in these surveillance photos.

Police say the man seen without a hat went into Walmart and stole a backpack containing keys to an vehicle. The suspect located the vehicle and stole it.

If you can identify the men in these photos, call the Shallotte Police Department (910) 754-6008 and ask to speak with a detective.