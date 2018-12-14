Man wanted for allegedly assaulting Wilmington fire chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for a man they say assaulted the city’s fire chief

Police say Chadrick Tywain Conyers-Hall, 27, of Wilmington is believed to have assaulted Wilmington Fire Chief Cecil “Buddy” Martinette Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the corner of 16th and Dock Streets. Chief Martinette responded to a traffic crash at the location. While seated in his marked vehicle, police say, Hall approached him and punched the chief twice in the face.

Martinette was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released that evening.

Anyone with information on where Hall may be is asked to use Text-a-tip or call WPD at (910) 343-3609.