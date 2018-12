WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after they say a man was found shot to death this evening.

A WPD spokeswoman says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the Hillcrest Housing Community. Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 13th Street and found an unidentified male shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609 with information.