Historic Wilmington home to be moved, become restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) says a turn-of-the-century bungalow will soon be moved and become a restaurant.

The home on 310 Bladen Street will be moved to the corner of 4th and Swann.

- Advertisement -

“Saving this building was a team effort,” says Beth Rutledge, Executive Director of HWF. “We were fortunate that it was given to this organization instead of being demolished. Figuring out how to proceed was all about various folks coming together to get this house a new home.”

The three-bedroom bungalow was donated to Historic Wilmington Foundation.

Says Rutledge, “Maintaining historic integrity has been important to Jennifer and Matt from the start. They are committed to getting a preservation easement and a plaque for house. They also are thrilled about being part of the history and future of North Fourth Street.”

Related Article: Wilmington man allegedly rapes woman at gunpoint

HWF has a legacy of moving and saving houses, and Rutledge says that doing so is a highly visible way to demonstrate historic preservation in action. Additionally, “There are several adaptive reuse projects on North Fourth Street, including Edward Teach Brewery, Red Eye Bakery, Palate, Brooklyn Arts Center… Old buildings are finding new life, and 310 Bladen will now be added to that list. We’re excited about what happens next.”

Founded in 1966, the Historic Wilmington Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the irreplaceable historic resources of Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear Region.