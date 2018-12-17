Sea turtle hospital receives $22K donation

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center just received a huge donation from the community.

A picture was posted on Facebook by Jen and Rick Civelli.

It said a portion of every camper’s tuition at the Wrightsville Beach Surf Camp and Sea Turtle Camp goes towards their annual donation.



The post said “in all of our programs our mission includes creating a love and respect for the ocean and all of its inhabitants.

Sea turtles uniquely connect the land and the sea.

To date, they said they have donated $150,000 to the turtle hospital.