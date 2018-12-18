Police respond to shooting near Beer Barrio in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police responded to a shooting Monday night in the heart of downtown Wilmington.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, police were called to the 340 block of North Front Street around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

It happened at the corner of Front and Princess streets near Beer Barrio.

A bartender who works across the street at Bourbon Street says he saw the whole thing.

He says it started with a man who was causing a nuisance.

“I heard the commotion, came outside, and a gentleman right behind me, right across the street, was being harassed in his car by this gentleman that was walking around,” Bourbon Street Bartender Justin Sartain said. “An altercation popped out and he came out of his car and shot the guy which grazed him on the arm.”

The witness says he heard two or three shots and saw both men taken into custody.

Other witnesses saw an ambulance traveling south down Front Street.

We are working to get more information from Wilmington Police Department.