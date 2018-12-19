Police investigating after video surfaces of ‘Teen Mom’ star’s husband towing truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Teen Mom” and Brunswick County resident Jenelle Evans is no stranger to police and now, law enforcement is investigating after a video surfaced involving her husband.

In a video posted on YouTube Wednesday, David Eason writes in the caption that he towed away a truck because it was parked too close to his boat in an adjacent parking spot.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened in downtown Wilmington.

WARNING: Strong language is used in the video below.



The video shows a man attaching a cable to the back of a truck that’s only parked inches from a boat in the next parking spot. The boat motor was over the line into the truck’s spot. He then can be seen using another truck to pull the truck backward. Related Article: No charges filed in shooting death of Marine “There’s no money in the meter,” a woman can be heard saying in the video. “Pull that mother****** away.”

Wilmington Police Department Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron says they were made aware of the video soon after it was posted online and immediately began investigating it.

“This is an absolutely inappropriate way to handle parking issues,” Dandron said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.