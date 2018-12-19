Police search for Shallotte Walmart purse-snatcher

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole another woman’s purse at the Shallotte Walmart earlier this month.
Police say the woman came into the Walmart around 9 p.m on December 4. She then reportedly walked up to another customer, snatch the victim’s purse from her and ran away.
Police say the victim ran after the suspect, following her to the front the doors of the business. According to a Facebook post, the two women fought and the victim sustained severe injuries to her knee.
“Witnesses observed the suspect get into an older model 4 door Honda passenger car with a male driver,” the post states.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910) 754-6008 and ask to speak with a detective.