Police search for Shallotte Walmart purse-snatcher

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole another woman’s purse at the Shallotte Walmart earlier this month.

Police say the woman came into the Walmart around 9 p.m on December 4. She then reportedly walked up to another customer, snatch the victim’s purse from her and ran away.

- Advertisement -

Police say the victim ran after the suspect, following her to the front the doors of the business. According to a Facebook post, the two women fought and the victim sustained severe injuries to her knee.

“Witnesses observed the suspect get into an older model 4 door Honda passenger car with a male driver,” the post states.

1 of 1

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910) 754-6008 and ask to speak with a detective.