Unsealed warrants reveal shocking new details in Paitin Fields’ death

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — KKK signs on the wall, a missing t-shirt and a confiscated phone. These are just some of the shocking details released in newly obtained search warrants in the Paitin Fields investigation.

The details are disturbing.

Eight warrants issued by Pender County officials describe in detail, what they were after from the start. They reveal more about what could’ve caused the little girl’s death.

Five-year-old Paitin Fields died more than a year ago. An autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted and strangled, but still no arrests in her murder.

Documents reveal one of the family members who took Paitin Fields to the hospital was her uncle, David Prevatte, who is a person of interest in her murder.

But there’s much more.

Prevatte failed a polygraph on November 15, the same day Paitin died.

Investigators searched the home on Blackwater Dr. in Watha, where Paitin lived with her grandmother, step-grandfather and uncle. Inside the home, they saw KKK signs on Prevatte’s bedroom wall.

Prevatte allegedly yelled racial slurs at a black employee on the scene.

So could race have played a role in Paitin’s death? Paitin’s mother was white and her father was black.

Detectives say Prevatte had intense racial hatred.

A warrant shows investigators also confiscated items from Prevatte’s girlfriend, Haley Faucette. They took her cell phone with the belief Prevatte used it to search for pornography.

Even worse, detectives interviewed Paitin’s seven-year-old sister. She said Paitin was wearing a zombie shirt when they went to bed.

Hospital footage shows Paitin being brought in wearing a different shirt. That zombie shirt was never found.

Just a few things detectives seized in their search of Paitin’s house included sheets, a pillow and male underwear.

There’s still very few answers on what happened to Paitin Fields.

David Prevatte is currently in jail on other charges, including for for threatening an investigator on Paitin’s case.