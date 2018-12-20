Iconic Whiteville Bakery closed indefinitely following fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — An iconic bakery in Whiteville is closed indefinitely after a fire tore through the business.
It happened at Darel’s Bakery & Sweets on Jefferson Street.
Hal Lowder with Emergency Services says someone spotted smoke coming from the roof around 6:15 Wednesday night.
Lowder said fire crews aggressively fought the flames, but there is still heat and smoke damage.
The bakery had closed at 5 p.m. so no one was inside.
The business posted online that they will not be open in the near future.
The cause is still under investigation.