WPD: Snoring leads to stabbing at Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An argument between coworkers who were sharing a hotel room in Wilmington turned into a stabbing early Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Budget Hotel on Market Street.

Police say they responded after receiving a report that a man came to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was found with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Police arrested Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Moreno-Vasquez and the victim work for a construction company out of Texas and were rooming together while on the job in Wilmington. The pair got into an argument about loud noises/someone’s snoring throughout the night, which led to the stabbing.

Moreno-Vasquez is being held under a $10,000 bond.