New sheriff plans to find answers about death of Paitin Fields

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new sheriff in town in Pender County, and he has had quite a busy first couple of weeks in office. Alan Cutler has taken over the investigation of the death of Paitin Fields.

“You know, I’m just like everybody that would sit out there and wonder, ‘Why isn’t anything being done?'” said Sheriff Alan Cutler.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler has only been in office for two weeks, but he has a lot on his plate. The death of 5-year-old Paitin Fields still remains a question mark.

“I want to put a new emphasis on this case and a new priority on it. So we will be revisiting a lot of evidence. A lot of interviews. We’re just going to try to get some information out there as soon as we can get it,” said Cutler.

Cutler says he is fully invested in getting answers on Paitin’s death. Search warrants were just unsealed this week, revealing startling information about the case.

Warrants show Paitin’s uncle, David Prevatte, was a suspect from the beginning. Cutler could not say who they are looking into, but he wants to take action.

“If charges apply, definitely. Definitely making charges, I want to be prompt with it. If not charges, definitely answers,” said Cutler.

Paitin’s rape kit and autopsy took months to process. Cutler says this could be one reason the case is taking so long to solve.

“Getting evidence back suspended the investigation I’m quite sure,” said Cutler.

Officials say another obstacle is the lapse of time from when Paitin was raped and strangled, to when law enforcement was notified. Cutler says he understands the community’s frustration.

“There’s a lot of unknowns. You just wonder. It’s frustrating waiting for information to come out,” said Cutler.

Cutler wants the community to know that he plans to be as transparent with them as possible. He stresses the importance of accuracy in this case though.